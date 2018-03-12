A unique and "internationally significant" collection of cartoons about Nazis in a PoW camp has been revealed for the first time.

The pen and ink illustrations were created by a prisoner at Cultybraggan in Perthshire, Scotland, during the final two years of World War II.

The images detail the lives of the 4,000 inmates at Camp 21 -- including those from the Waffen SS and troublemakers from other camps in Britain.

German prisoners are pictured carrying out manual labour and struggling with prison life.

But despite known cases of intimidation, violence and even murder, the pictures also show that life was not all bad for the inmates.

There are also lighthearted and humorous scenes of them enjoying card games, concerts, theatre performances and even a snowball fight.

Historians say the 66 pages show "the humanity and spirit which transcends nationalities and ideologies".

And they will now go on public display for the first time after being released by the descendants of a British official.

The Comrie Development Trust, which took over the camp near the village of Comrie, plans to unveil the cartoons this summer.

The organisation's Phil Mestecky said: "This fascinating collection of pictures really needs to be put on display for everyone to enjoy as soon as possible.

"We hope that the cartoons will attract visitors to the camp and provide a source of much needed funds for the Trust to continue to preserve and develop this unique historical site - the only surviving PoW camp in Scotland."

Dr Iain Banks, Director of the Centre for Battlefield Archaeology at Glasgow University, is currently studying the pictures.

He said: "This unique and internationally significant collection provides an unprecedented insight into the daily lives of German PoWs in the UK.

"But even more than this, they showcase the humanity and spirit which transcend nationalities and ideologies."

The cartoonist signed his work but his full name has still not been fully deciphered.

It is thought he was working for Capt Makins, the camp Adjutant in 1944/45, in the admin office who then kept the pages and gave them to his daughters.

The complete collection will be unveiled at an event titled "Carry On, Culty" at Cultybraggan on May 12.

Mr Mestecky added: "All money raised from the event will be used to maintain and preserve the most complete and extensive WW2 PoW camp in the UK.

"Besides the cartoons, there'll be a full programme of entertainment including swing music, dancing, military vehicles and living history displays and plenty more to see and do."