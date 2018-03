Feeding the birds can help boost populations and see them through the winter, but can also put wildlife at risk of diseases at garden feeders, a study warns.

In Britain, where almost half of householders are thought to put out supplementary food for birds on bird tables and feeders, it has been linked to increases in populations of species using the resources.

The practice of putting out seeds, nuts and fat balls for garden visitors such as songbirds, which is particularly beneficial to them in the harsh winter months, can also improve people’s well being and interest in nature.

