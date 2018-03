Patients who go into hospital with common respiratory or urinary tract infections are more likely to suffer heart attacks or strokes, according to a new study.

Researchers from Birmingham’s Aston University looked at data from 34,027 patients who were treated for common respiratory or urinary tract infections – which could range from nose, throat, lung and kidney to bladder infections.

They found that after successful treatment for their infections, they were 40% more likely to suffer heart disease and 150% more likely to have a stroke.

