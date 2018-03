Philip Hammond has warned he will not relax his grip on the public finances, despite seeing “light at the end of the tunnel” for the economy after years of austerity.

Speaking ahead of the Spring Statement on Tuesday, the Chancellor said Britain’s debt mountain was still too high and had to be be brought down.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel because what we are about to see is debt starting to fall after it has been growing for 17 continuous years. That is a very important moment for us but we are still in the tunnel at the moment,” he told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show.

