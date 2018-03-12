BT has appointed a chief information officer for Scotland to work with its corporate and public sector customers.
Simon Haston joins the company from Aberdeen City Council, where he was head of IT and transformation.
He will liaise directly with the CIOs of BT's customers, helping to create a long-term shared plan for how technology and innovation can improve their operations.
Mr Haston will be the "voice of the customer" within the firm, working with its business development, commercial and technology teams to ensure they meet customers' digital needs.
It follows the appointment last year of David Wallace as director of its public service business in Scotland and a shift to a more devolved approach in the Scottish market.
Mr Haston said: "This new role provides an opportunity to use BT's immense capabilities, experience and skills to drive transformation throughout the Scottish public sector.
"To me it's very much about getting a deep insight into what the Scottish public sector needs to meet its considerable challenges and then shaping how BT can help organisations on this exciting journey."
Mr Haston will report to Phil Brunkard, BT business and public sector's CIO for the UK and Ireland.
