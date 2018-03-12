KATE HUMBLE has been named as host for this year’s Nature of Scotland Awards.
Officials at the RSPB confirmed the TV presenter, writer and naturalist will take on the role with entries opening today.
The event, organised in association with Scottish Natural Heritage, celebrates the people, projects and organisations across Scotland dedicated to conserving outstanding natural heritage.
Kate said: “With a true passion for nature, I love nothing more than being in the outdoors and exploring the British countryside. Scotland offers a wealth of diverse and wonderful wild places to explore but these are unfortunately under real threat in the modern world we live in.
“With this in mind, I’m thrilled to be hosting the 2018 Nature of Scotland Awards where I will have the opportunity to meet and thank the conservation heroes doing so much to protect Scotland’s precious natural heritage.
“The dedication and hard work of individuals is crucial in the battle to protect and preserve Scotland’s natural environment for generations to come and I’m looking forward to learning more about the people and projects offering nature a home.”
Now in its seventh year, the awards span nine categories including a special new award in celebration of the Year of Young People 2018: the RSPB Young Nature Champion Award.
