A millennials railcard goes on sale on Tuesday, but only 10,000 will be available and they are unlikely to save regular commuters money.

Britons aged 26-30 will be able to buy the discount card on a first come first served basis, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said.

There will be a limit on the number of 26-30 Railcards available while the scheme is trialled to assess the impact on revenue and passenger numbers.

