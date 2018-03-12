Donald Trump has said his commerce secretary will be talking to the European Union about tariffs the US president argues have been unfair to America.
Mr Trump wrote on Twitter: “Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will be speaking with representatives of the European Union about eliminating the large Tariffs and Barriers they use against the U.S.A. Not fair to our farmers and manufacturers.”
The president announced last week that the United States would impose heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, with some countries potentially exempted. Amid fears of a global trade war, the European Union is among those seeking exemptions
Loading article content
Over the weekend, Mr Trump argued that the US has been abused economically by the EU, saying they were “wonderful countries who treat the US very badly on trade”.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.