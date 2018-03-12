Comedian Kevin Bridges has passed his driving test "like a boss" 12 years after taking his first lessons.

The funnyman, 31, sailed through the practical driving test on Friday after just three weeks of lessons.

And it was all thanks to help from his childhood instructor who he first took lessons with when he was 18-years-old.

Instructor Tony Clarke, from Clydebank, Glasgow posted a picture of Bridges outside the Anniesland test centre with his certificate saying he passed first time around "like a boss".

Bridges, also from Clydebank, responded saying: "Top coach. A sad day for Uber. Yas."

Congratulations @kevinbridges86 on passing your driving test first time like a boss :)

Brilliant guy to teach. pic.twitter.com/XRAZBAW0SY — Tony Clarke (@TonyInstructor1) March 11, 2018

Tony, who first taught Bridges 12 years ago, said: "I took him on lessons when he was 18 and all his friends were learning. And then he got famous and really busy.

"Then three weeks ago he texted me and said 'after 12 years Tony I'm back.'

"He said he needed my help getting him through his test and he only had a very small window to do it."

But some car troubles and the Beast from the East meant some of Bridges' lessons had to be cancelled.

Tony added: "We had a lot of banter on the lessons and we bounced off each other quite well - I have a dry sense of humour too.

"But Kevin was really quick to pick things up. He's a very clever lad and he was always on a mission."

Bridges was previously offered help with driving from Scots singer Amy Macdonald.

In 2013 he asked fans on Twitter for advice on the best ways to learn, and singer Amy Macdonald replied: "I'll teach you to drive".