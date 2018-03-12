COMMONS Speaker John Bercow has allowed time for a discussion at Westminster today about his own conduct following accusations of bullying.

Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas has been granted an urgent question about the treatment of House of Commons staff.

It follows claims by BBC Two's Newsnight about alleged bullying of women officials responsible for running the business of the House.

Separately, critics of the Speaker are also considering whether to table a Commons early-day motion calling for an inquiry into the allegations.

Such a move would not normally result in a formal debate but could be a way to gauge support for any effort to oust the Speaker.

Tory Andrew Bridgen is understood to be in talks with Labour MPs about a possible cross-party motion.

Ms Lucas is expected to ask Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom for an investigation and for the new independent complaints system announced last month to be extended.

Currently, the complaints system only covers MPs' staff and not those - like the clerks - who are directly employed by the House.

Ms Lucas said she was pleased her urgent question had been granted and asked MPs to focus on "those affected".

The Brighton Pavilion MP said: "This is not about settling old political scores."

She explained: "People working in Parliament should be able to work without fear of intimidation or bullying - and today I'm calling for every member of staff to be given the best possible protection.

"It's clear that all of those working in these buildings should be afforded equal protection - and I'm demanding that changes are made to urgently move all workers onto the new independent complaints and grievances procedure.”

Ms Lucas continued: "It's also crucial that historic complaints of bullying are heard under the new procedures too - and that decisions on sanctions are not in the hands of MPs.

"Parliament must be a safe workplace, where there is zero tolerance of bullying and harassment.”

She added: "I hope the changes are made swiftly to end this discrepancy in protections of staff, and to best protect them in the future."

The Newsnight report included a claim that Mr Bercow shouted at and undermined his former private secretary Kate Emms, eventually leading to her being signed off sick.

Mr Bercow has denied the allegations against him, as have the two other MPs named by the programme - Labour's Paul Farrelly and Conservative Mark Pritchard.