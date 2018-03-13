The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry are set to host police officers, staff and volunteers honoured by the Metropolitan Police.
Winners of the Met Excellence Awards will attend a reception at Kensington Palace hosted by the pair, who will congratulate them on their hard work and achievements.
The seventh annual awards ceremony, held on Friday, celebrated the work of police officers in London.
Winners were chosen in 13 categories, including police officer of the year and investigation of the year.
Pc Keith Palmer was posthumously honoured at the ceremony for his heroic response during the Westminster terror attack.
The officer, who was stabbed to death when he confronted attacker Khalid Masood outside the Houses of Parliament last March, was named the winner of the outstanding bravery of the year prize.
