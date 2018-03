Having bereavement counselling to cope with grief improves wellbeing in adults, a new study has found.

The five-year research study of more than 300 adults also discovered higher rates of complicated grief among bereaved people who are at or below the poverty threshold.

Scottish charity Cruse Bereavement Care Scotland said around 10-20% of the general population is at significantly increased risk of suffering complicated grief which is associated with a higher risk of earlier death, including heart disease, and suicide as well as increased absence from work.

