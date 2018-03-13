THE Scottish Government is to explore "all available options" to keep Scottish Youth Theatre running.

The management of the theatre company (SYT) announced last week that it will have to close in July this year after losing out in the latest round of funding deals from Creative Scotland.

The fate SYT, a mentor to actors, directors and theatre crew for more than 40 years, prompted an outcry and led to Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, expressing concern over its fate in the Scottish Parliament.

