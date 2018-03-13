A flight made an emergency landing at a US airport, sending panicked passengers leaping from a wing on to the ground after crew members screamed at them to get away from the aircraft, passengers and officials have said.

Southwest Flight 3562 took off from Phoenix on Sunday night heading to Dallas but about an hour later the crew noticed an unusual smell in the cabin, the airline said in a statement.

Passengers said they could feel heat from the vents shortly before the crew said the plane was going to make an emergency landing.

