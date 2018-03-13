Accident and emergency staff in Scotland treated almost nine out of 10 patients within the target time in the week that the Beast From The East hit Scotland.

While parts of the country were issues with red weather alerts due to the severe weather and snow, figures showed that in the week ending March 4 88.5% of A&E patients were seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

That still falls below the Scottish Government target of having 95% of cases dealt with in this time.

