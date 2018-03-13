SWIMMER Camilla Hattersley took time out from her Commonwealth Games preparations to offer support to her University of Glasgow team-mates ahead of this week’s Glasgow Taxis Cup.

The West End institution will go up against Strathclyde and Glasgow Caledonian universities on Wednesday, March 14 with all eager to be crowned the best sporting institution in the city.

More than 700 students are set to compete over 16 different sports in the 15th year of the competition.

Ms Hattersley, who studies Aeronautical Engineering at Glasgow, will miss out as she gets set to head out to next month’s Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast.

The 23-year-old swimmer finished seventh in the 800m freestyle at Glasgow 2014, and then represented Team GB in the same event and also the 4x200m relay at the Rio Olympics two years ago.

She hopes her Glasgow Univerrsity colleagues will go on to lift the Glasgow Taxis Cup for an 11th time. she said: “There is a real buzz right across all the university’s clubs about the prospect of us winning the Glasgow Taxis Cup for the eighth year in a row.

“The teams aren’t taking anything for granted, however, and everyone is putting in the extra hours in the lead up to the event. I want to wish all my team-mates all the very best and hope they bring the trophy back to Glasgow again.”

Glasgow Taxis Ltd have sponsored the event since 2011 and chairman Stephen Flynn, speaking on behalf of the executive committee, looked forward to another exciting day of sport.

He said: “The Glasgow Taxis Cup has grown into one of the city’s major sporting events and we are very happy to continue to lend our backing.

"Glasgow Taxis prides itself in supporting the city’s students all year round and hope that all of those competing enjoy their day.”