SWIMMER Camilla Hattersley took time out from her Commonwealth Games preparations to offer support to her University of Glasgow team-mates ahead of this week’s Glasgow Taxis Cup.

The West End institution will go up against Strathclyde and Glasgow Caledonian universities on Wednesday, March 14 with all eager to be crowned the best sporting institution in the city.

More than 700 students are set to compete over 16 different sports in the 15th year of the competition.

