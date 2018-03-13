A man has been taken to hospital after a helicopter accident at an airport.
Police were alerted to the incident at Perth Airport in Scotland at around 10.50am on Tuesday.
The man has been taken Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with a suspected broken leg.
No other aircraft or vehicles were involved in the incident.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "One man has been taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg."
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was in attendance at the scene.
A spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 11.26am on Tuesday to assist emergency service partners at Perth Airport, Scone. Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene.
"Crews will remain in attendance until the area is made safe."
Graeme Frater, managing director of Perth Airport, added: "We are aware of a ground incident at Perth Airport today involving a helicopter.
"We are supporting all involved and will release more information when available."
