An aristocrat and his estranged wife are embroiled in a legal battle about whether arguments over money should be staged in an English or Scottish divorce court.

Three Court of Appeal judges are analysing the dispute between Charles Villiers and Emma Villiers, who are both in their 50s and lived together in Dumbarton before separating, at a hearing in London.

A judge based in the Family Division of the High Court in London had initially considered the case.

