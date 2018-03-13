A health board has been slammed for “verging on scandalous” figures showing just 6% of patients suffering from chronic pain saw a specialist for help within the 18-week waiting time.

In the last three months of 2017, 235 patients had their first appointment at the pain clinic at NHS Ayrshire and Arran.

Of those 14 had been waiting 18 weeks or less – the target set by the Scottish Government – with 221 people waiting longer than this.

Loading article content