The premiere of the next Avengers super hero movie, Infinity War, looks set to be in Edinburgh.
On social media, the Russo Brothers, directors of Avengers: Infinity War have told fans to "get ready" for premiere of the film that was shot in the city over seven weeks in 2017.
Anthony and Joe Russo, used Twitter to tell fans "we’re on it".
The film, starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson is due to be released on 27 April.
It is the latest in a series of movies based on the Marvel comics and their superhero characters.
Filming of the movie in Edinburgh last year saw the historic city centre used for the backdrop to large explosions and other actions sequences.
Joe Russo said during filming last year: "When Edinburgh came up as a location option we jumped at the chance…The city is such a unique and iconic location, but one never seen as the backdrop for a big action film..."
Actors Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan, shared the link to a petition by Stirling based fan, Mae Trumata, resulting in the response from the official Russo Brothers account: "Let’s do it, Dave. We’re on it. Get ready Edinburgh."
Rosie Ellison, manager of the Film Edinburgh commission, said: "We were very proud to host the T2 Trainspotting world premiere last year and were equally proud to be chosen as the only location in the world outside of the studio for Avengers: Infinity War.
"We’d be delighted to welcome the filmmakers back to Edinburgh to launch the film here, in the city of superheroes."
