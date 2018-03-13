IAN Maxwell, one of the favourites to replace Stewart Regan as chief executive of Scottish football's governing body has stepped down from the board.
Neil Doncaster, the chief executive of the Scottish Professional Football League replaces him.
At today’s Professional Game Board meeting, it was confirmed that Mr Maxwell had stepped down with immediate effect and that Mr Doncaster was elected unopposed.
Alan McRae, Scottish FA president said: “I would like to thank Ian Maxwell for his valuable contributions to the work of our board, in particular, the part played by him during the recruitment of our national team manager.
“I am pleased to welcome Neil Doncaster onto our Board to replace Ian. Neil’s experience in the game should be of great benefit to the Scottish FA and I look forward to working with him and the other directors to drive the game in this country forward.”
Neil Doncaster, said: “I am very grateful for the support of the Scottish FA Board and look forward to Scotland’s two main footballing bodies working together more closely than ever before for the good of the entire game.”
Mr Maxwell, the Partick Thistle managing director had been seen as having influential support to replace Mr Regan.
