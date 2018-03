THE number of specialist teachers trained to support vulnerable pupils has slumped to a new low, according to official figures.

Between 2012 and 2017 the number of teachers trained to support pupils with additional support needs such as dyslexia and autism fell from 3,248 to 2,733 - a decline of 16 per cent.

This fall comes despite the fact the number of pupils identified with additional support needs has increased by more than 55 per cent since 2012, from 118,000 to 183,000.

