A POLICE bomb squad was called to a bus shelter in a busy Edinburgh street following the discovery of a suspicious package.
Part of the road was closed off by police just after 5.45pm before an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team rushed to the scene, believed to be outside the Chenageworks UK office.
Witnesses in the street, which runs down to the shoreline in Leith, posted pictures and videos on social media of the bomb unit’s robot travelling along the road.
Lawrence Kivlin posted on Twitter: “So emergency services & bomb unit called to a suspicious package at a bus stop outside @ChangeworksUK office in #newhaven road. Bomb robot drove up to the area and spent a few minutes to determine if threat was factual. Leaves the site army servicemen & police return to the site”.
Ruth Mohammed said the road was closed at Ferry Road, Pitt Street and Bonnington Road.
All emergency services, as well as the Army, were in attendance at the scene.
A Police Scotland officer has confirmed to the Herald that the MoD was called out to inspect the package, which was “not a bomb”, and has been treated as a “false alarm with good intent incident” following a call made by a member of the public.
