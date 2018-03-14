NICOLA Sturgeon will meet Theresa May in Downing Street today to try to ease the deadlock over Brexit and devolution, as MSPs wrestle with emergency fallback legislation at Holyrood.

The First Minister and Welsh FM Carwyn Jones will discuss the UK Government’s offer to amend key Brexit legislation in the Lords to satisfy the devolved nations.

However, despite the Prime Minister claiming recent progress, Ms Sturgeon said the UK’s amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill remained a “power grab”, as Westminster would still be able to legislate in devolved areas without Holyrood’s consent.

Both sides played down the prospect of a breakthrough at the plenary session of the Joint Ministerial Committee on EU negotiations given the issues of principle at stake.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We are not expecting an agreement on the withdrawal Bill today as there are no new proposals from the UK government on the table.”

A UK Government insider made clear: “We’re not expecting any great leap forward,” adding that if this were to be resolved, it would be done at “one minute to midnight”.

However, with the day likely to be dominated by Mrs May’s update on the suspected Russian nerve agent attack in Salisbury, there is little prospect of an unseemly row either.

The First Minister said the talks would be “mindful of the broader international backdrop”.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell will be absent after the death yesterday of his 92-year-old mother, Dorah, following a short illness.

After chairing the session, the PM will have separate bilaterals with Ms Sturgeon and Mr Jones.

Holyrood last night began a marathon session to scrutinise 231 amendments to the Scottish Government’s EU continuity Bill, which is designed to transfer devolved EU law into Scots law at Brexit if the UK and Scottish governments cannot reach a deal.

The Tories, who oppose the Bill, have tabled 147 amendments, but deny trying to filibuster the emergency legislation, which has to pass by March 21 to be workable.

Holyrood’s finance and constitution committee held a rare late-night sitting in the main chamber to examine each amendment, and was expected to break around 10pm and resume this morning.

The UK wants to retain power over 24 devolved areas to create UK-wide common frameworks.

Holyrood would be consulted, but Scottish ministers say their consent must be required as well. Ms Sturgeon said: “While we remain determined to continue discussions on this issue, it is time for the UK Government to show respect for devolution.”

Mrs May said she wanted “a settlement that delivers an unprecedented democratic dividend for the people of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, while protecting and preserving the precious Union.”

A well-placed UK source said that if there was still no agreement by May, the PM would plough on with what she regarded as a “vital piece of legislation” without the consent of MSPs, in the hope voters blamed Edinburgh, not London.