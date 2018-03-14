CHILDREN who play string or percussion instruments look set to lose their free school tuition as a struggling council forces through budget cuts.

Following an emotional meeting in Livingston yesterday, West Lothian Council officials have recommended ending classes for the likes of violins, guitars and drums as they seek to save just less than £1 million – half of the music provision budget – over the next two years.

The council will make a decision on the cuts, which could also result in four teaching posts being cut, in April.

