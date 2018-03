MSPs have asked the Scottish Government to look at creating a national agency in Scotland to operate the Erasmus+ EU youth exchange and training programme after Brexit.

A report by a Holyrood committee urges the UK Government to retain its current programme country status in the scheme beyond 2020 as part of the Brexit deal

However, if Downing Street is “not able or willing” to negotiate this, the report urges the Scottish Government to explore setting up its own alternative.

