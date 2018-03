Britain’s international allies, led by the US, have responded with condemnation over the nerve agent attack in Salisbury.

The UK’s Nato allies rallied around Theresa May following her statement to MPs in which she said it was highly likely Russia was responsible for the use of chemical weapons against Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Mrs May was assured of the backing of the US, Germany and France in calls to President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Downing Street readouts.

Loading article content