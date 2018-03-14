A fierce storm has lashed the north-east in the US, with widespread power outages amid the hurricane-force winds and heavy snow.

With spring tantalisingly in their grasp, many residents were left shaking their heads — and wielding shovels they had hoped would not be needed again — after the third major storm in two weeks buried some towns beneath two feet of snow on Tuesday.

“The groundhog was right. Six more weeks of winter, and probably then some,” said Paul Knight, of Portland, Maine.

