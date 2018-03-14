Two people have been arrested after a man died following an altercation in the early hours of the morning.
Police were called to the scene at Dalrymple Street in the centre of Greenock around 1.30am on Wednesday.
A 63-year-old man was found injured and taken by ambulance to the town's Inverclyde Royal Hospital, but died a short time later.
Police said a 44-year-old man and a 43 year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the death.
Video: Dozens of firefighters battle Glasgow tenement fire
Inquiries are at an early stage and officers are appealing for information about the incident.
(Video credit: Greenock Telegraph)
A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course but the death is being treated as murder.
Detective Chief Inspector Fil Capaldi said: "At this time we are appealing to anyone with information that may assist our inquiry.
"I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Dalrymple Street and Laird Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning, who either witnessed an altercation take place, or who witnessed anything suspicious to come forward to police as a matter of urgency.
"I would also urge anyone with any information on this incident to contact detectives at Greenock Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 0156 of 14th March. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained."
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
