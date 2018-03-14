OUTLANDER fans - brace yourselves, because the main cast members of the hit time-travelling series have arrived in Glasgow for filming.
Sam Heughan and co-star Caitriona Balfe have been snapped in the city’s Salmarket area as shooting for series four gets well underway.
Dozens of eager fans have gathered at St Andrew’s in the Square to catch a glimpse of the stars.
Dozens more extras in period costume have also been filmed coming in and out of the iconic church.
The cast will be shooting scenes in and around the building for two days.
The cast already shot scenes in Cumbernauld Glen, Lanarkshire, in January.
The Evening Times reported last week how roads in the Saltmarket would be shut - including Turnbull Street and James Morrison Street - for their full length.
Roads are closed on March 14 from 10am until 11pm and on March 15 from noon until midnight.
Parking and loading has also been restricted during these dates.
Stewards will be on hand to maintain local access.
Diversions will start at London Road to Saltmarket and then end at Steel Street.
