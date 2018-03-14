Inspectors have ordered a home for the elderly to make urgent improvements in the care it provides to vulnerable residents.

The Care Inspectorate found "serious concerns" during an inspection of Clyde View House Care Home in Cardross, west of Dumbarton.

The home has been served with a formal improvement notice and given until the beginning of May to demonstrate that positive changes have been made.

The notice outlines six areas which require urgent attention, including in relation to staffing, medication practices and the state of repair of the premises.

The inspectorate concluded the home is "not operating in accordance with requirements" imposed by the regulations.

"The Care Inspectorate hereby gives you notice that unless there is a significant improvement in provision of the service, it intends to make a proposal to cancel your registration," the notice warns.

The home has been told to demonstrate by May 2 that "there are suitably qualified and competent persons working in the care service in such numbers as are appropriate for the health, welfare and safety of service users".

Personal plans for the residents need to record their health, safety and welfare needs and how they will be met, the notice says, and there should be a system in place to ensure that all medication is administered as prescribed.

Inspectors have also called for the home to demonstrate that the care service is "kept in a good state of repair externally and internally".

A Care Inspectorate spokesperson said: "The improvement notice we have issued clearly lays out the improvements we must see so that the care provided to residents improves quickly.

"We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently we will not hesitate to take further action."