NEW traffic signals which give cyclists a head-start ahead of other traffic are planned under the latest plans to tackle safety on Edinburgh's tram route.

Early release signals, which are already operating at the junction of Leith Walk and McDonald Road and have been successfully used in other UK cities such as York and London, are part of a range of proposals going out to public consultation today.

The council's transport team has been working closely with campaigners Spokes and Sustrans, in consultation with Living Streets, to develop a programme of road changes aimed at improving safety for cyclists along the tram route, in particular between Haymarket Yards and York Place.

Read more: Edinburgh trams - Cyclists to get dedicated lanes on new line

Consultations have been under way for some time between specialist consultants working on the council's behalf and cycling groups, including Spokes and Sustrans, to assess areas of potential conflict between cyclists and tramlines and to develop proposals for improvements.

This work was ongoing when a fatal collision occurred in May 2017 at the junction of Shandwick Place and Queensferry Street, in which Malaysian student Zhi Min Soh tragically lost her life.

In June the council approved a motion calling for a number of actions to be undertaken to improve conditions for vulnerable road users in the city centre and at various locations along the tram route.

These actions included undertaking reviews of infrastructure at the junction at the west end of Princes Street where the fatal collision happened, and of tram infrastructure in the city centre and at South Gyle and Edinburgh Park to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety and convenience.

Read more: Edinburgh trams - Cyclists to get dedicated lanes on new line

The motion also called for the design of any future tram line extension to reflect Council policies to prioritise pedestrian and cyclist safety and convenience.

Stuart Hay, director of Living Streets Scotland, said: “It’s great to see improvements for cyclists being considered in Edinburgh.

"I’d urge the public to help ensure these safety measures are implemented.

"So far, navigating roads with trams in Edinburgh has been a poor experience for those on foot and I do hope that the next phase of these improvements will consider pedestrians too.”

Read more: Edinburgh trams - Cyclists to get dedicated lanes on new line

The first phase was implemented in autumn and that consisted of new red-surfaced cycle lanes at a number of key locations to help make it easier to cross tram tracks.

Phase two comprises new Advanced Stop Line boxes at five locations along the on-street section of the route - these are set to be installed and operational by the end of this month.

Today, a public consultation about proposals for phase three goes live on the council's consultation hub.

As well as the early release signals at 14 junctions along the on-street section of the tram route, the plans include two options for the Haymarket junction at Grosvenor Street, changes to the cycle lane alignment at Haymarket Station and a new mandatory cycle lane where Princes Street meets South St Andrew Street.

Read more: Edinburgh trams - Cyclists to get dedicated lanes on new line

Other proposals include a new traffic island at Haymarket Yards, a new crossing following cycle desire lines over the tram route at Cultins Road and improvements to the traffic island and the junction with Princes Street and South Charlotte Street.

Lesley Macinnes, Edinburgh transport convener, said: "Road safety is absolutely paramount and we've been working extremely closely with our partners to refine these designs.

"Early release signals for cyclists have been credited with reducing collisions in cities where they're already used so these are a particularly desirable option."