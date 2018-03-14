Reality TV stars Georgia Toffolo and Olivia Attwood joined royals Zara Tindall and The Duchess of Cornwall at Ladies Day at Cheltenham Racecourse, where racegoers were left holding on to their hats in the blustery weather.

Georgia Toffolo during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse (Aaron Chown/PA)I’m a Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo (Aaron Chown/PA)
2018 Cheltenham Festival – Ladies Day – Cheltenham RacecourseThe Duchess of Cornwall (Aaron Chown/PA)
Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival (Aaron Chown/PA)Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood (Aaron Chown/PA)
Zara Tindall during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse (Steve Paston/PA)Zara Tindall (Steve Paston/PA)
A female racegoer holds onto her hat during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse (Steven Paston/PA)Windy conditions at Cheltenham (Steven Paston/PA)
2018 Cheltenham Festival – Ladies Day – Cheltenham RacecourseMiss England Stephanie Hill (Tim Goode/PA)
2018 Cheltenham Festival – Ladies Day – Cheltenham RacecourseTV star Dom Joly (Aaron Chown/PA)
2018 Cheltenham Festival – Ladies Day – Cheltenham RacecourseA racegoer holds on to her hat (Aaron Chown/PA)

