Tributes have been paid to giant of Irish music Liam O’Flynn, 72, following his death after a long illness.
Mr O’Flynn, who played the uilleann pipes, had been a member of the group Planxty alongside Christy Moore, Andy Irvine and Donal Lunny.
The master piper had also performed with Kate Bush, Emmylou Harris and Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler and worked with the poet Seamus Heaney and the composer Shaun Davey on The Brendan Voyage.
Loading article content
Musician Phil Coulter was among the first to pay tribute to Mr O’Flynn, a native of Co Kildare.
“Devastated to hear that the great Liam Og O Flynn has passed away. He was a king among pipers and a prince among men. A complete musician and a gentle soul”, Mr Coulter Tweeted.
The Arts Council of Ireland described Mr O’Flynn as a “virtuoso piper of international renown who brought uilleann piping and Irish music to the world stage”.
The singer Brian Kennedy tweeted: “I was only thinking about the great Liam O’Flynn about 30 mins ago when I was driving near Kilcullen. I knew he’d been ill for some time. We met many times over the years. What a gorgeous man and musician.
Rest in Pipes! BK x”.
Musician and songwriter Eleanor McEvoy, chairwoman of the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO), said it was a sad day for Irish music.
“Just landed in Amsterdam to hear the dreadfully sad news that Liam O’Flynn, legendary Irish piper has passed away. Sad day for Irish music RIP Liam”, she tweeted.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.