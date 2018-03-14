Kremlin TV station RT has declared a victory for "common sense" as it escaped immediate sanctions on Wednesday.

The broadcaster, which hosts a chat show by Alex Salmond, has come under intense fire in recent days amid concerns abou Russian misinformation about the Salisbury poisonings.

Britain's media watchdog Ofcom on Tuesday made it clear it was speeding up a "fit and proper" investigation, which is regarded as a propaganda outlet by the Scottish and British governments, the EU and Nato. There has been no update on Wednesday.

RT, in a statement issued thrugh a London PR firm, said: “We are encouraged to see that common sense appears to have prevailed, for now."

It added: "It was inherently wrong to have suggestions in Parliament of using RT as a political pawn.

"We continue today, as ever, to provide a valuable alternative voice within the UK media environment and we trust that Ofcom will recognise this is the case and that nothing has changed. We will continue to provide a platform for diverse public voices including all MPs who believe in the value of open and honest dialogue.”

Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday confirmed the UK government regarded the poisonings of Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia an un unlawful act carried out, most likely by RT's owners, the Russian state. Ofcom on Tuesday said such a finding would be "relevant" to its investigation.

The Alex Salmond Show

A spokesman for Ofcom on Wednesday said: “We are now considering the Prime Minister’s update.”

A Liberal Democrat MSP has called Mr Salmond a "useful idiot" - a term for those who unwittingly supported the Soviet regime - and urged him to quit RT.

The former First Minister himself, however, showed no sign of leaving the Russian station, where he is the highest profile UK figure. Mr Salmond said: "I shall be addressing the developing crisis on Thursday, so watch the Show to find out what I think."

The Kremlin had threatened reprisals against British-funded media in Russia, including the BBC, if RT was sanctioned.

Maria Zakharova, the foreign ministry’s spokeswoman, stressed: "Not a single British mass media outlet will work in our country if they close Russia Today."

Speaking more generally, the Russian embassy also warned: "Any threat to take 'punitive' measures against Russia will meet with a response. The British side should be aware of that."

A Scottish Labour MP, Paul Sweeney, raised RT with the Prime Minister in the Commons.

Mr Sweeney said: "We need to set an example in this house and all honourable and right honourable members should immediately and permanently desist from appearing on any Russian propangandist channels including Russia Today and Sputnik."

Mrs May replied: "That's a very good point. I have spoken about what action the Government can take but there are actions individual members of this house can take to send a clear message."