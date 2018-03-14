MSPs have curbed a ministerial “power grab” proposed by the SNP’s alternative Brexit Bill.

Scottish ministers had planned to give themselves - rather than parliament - sweeping new powers to create laws and quangos to “keep pace” with EU legislation after Brexit.

The plan, contained in Section 13 of the emergency EU continuity Bill going through Holyrood, had been severely criticised by academics and opposition parties.

Professor Alan Page of Dundee University last week called it “a potentially major surrender by the Parliament of its legislative competence” and “a thoroughly bad idea.”

Section 13 would have let ministers create laws through regulations for an initial five-year period, renewable indefinitely through five-year extensions.

SNP Brexit minister Michael Russell admitted it was the “most controversial section” but said it was “absolutely vital” to maintain regulatory alignment with the EU after 2019, in order to match standards in areas such as food and medicines, and facilitate trade.

He offered to reduce the timescale by several years, but MSPs voted to go further than he wanted, backing a three-year initial period, plus a maximum of two one-year extensions.

The amendments came in the second of three marathon sessions on the Bill, as MSPs scrutinised 231 amendments, most laid by the Tory opponents of the legislation.

The Bill is a contingency measures to transfer devolved EU law into Scots law if the UK and Scottish governments cannot agree on the post-Brexit distribution of devolved powers.

LibDem Tavish Scott said MSPs had stopped ministers “overreaching” by limiting powers, ensuring changes were reasonable and necessary, and giving Holyrood more influence.

Mr Russell said the government had to balance “scrutiny, ministerial restraint, ministerial supervision, with the requirement to do something in these exceptional circumstances".

Holyrood's finance and constitution was due to finish its scrutiny of amendments on Wednesday night.