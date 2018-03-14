POLICE were alerted following claims of "aggressive behaviour" involving security staff, a manager and university students staging a sit-in protest in a row over academics' pensions.

The new row between students and executives at University of Aberdeen came after the protest group occupied the senior management corridor and stayed overnight in a row over managers "reneging" on a free access arrangement.

During the demonstration on Wednesday afternoon some students wanted to join the sit-in but claim the security staff responded in "a physically aggressive manner" as they tried to get in. Earlier the 20-strong protest group registered their disgust that they had to be escorted one by one just to do the toilet.

On Tuesday secretary, Caroline Inglis, has told students and signed a note allowing the students open access to the occupation.

Caroline Inglis earlier saying "You can have full access. Nobody is denying you access to the building!" and writing the note we posted. Security is now claiming Mike and Caroline didn't know what they were signing. pic.twitter.com/9i8mRATabi — Aberdeen Students Support The Strike (@ABDNSupportsUCU) March 13, 2018

On Wednesday afternoon, police were called following what the protesters said were concerns for their well-being. But the university say that the police were called when a staff member was knocked to the ground.

The students are protesting in soliditarity with university staff who have been on strike across the UK for ten days in a bitter dispute over pensions.

READ MORE: New power abuse row as Scots student protesters 'get security escort' to do the toilet

Lewis Macleod, communities officer at Aberdeen University Students' Association, said the protest group used a blow-up mattress to defend themselves and to open doors and allow more students to gain access to the university building.

The Aberdeen Students Support The Strike group claimed that a university manager "was present and involved in this unacceptable behaviour in which students were manhandled, grabbed at, and shoved against walls, in addition to a chair being violently thrown aside."

"This behaviour was witnessed and documented by both students inside of the occupation and members of the university community gathered outside."

The students claim this follows on from incidents the previous day when the manager acted in an aggressive manner towards students inside the occupation, loudly shouting at and physically restraining individuals from peacefully protesting in stark contrast to previous engagements with rank and file security staff."

The group said: "The university security team acted in a manner entirely contrary to proper health and safety practice. We believe that the safety and well-being of students and staff was put in serious danger by the actions of security management.

"We saw members of security shoving students against the door they were apparently attempting to move them away from, resulting in a potentially hazardous crushing effect for students caught in the middle of the incident. No attempt was made to open doors on either side of the small enclosed stairwell around fifteen people were crammed into."

The fracas erupted after the group say the university reneged on a commitment to allow students the right to come and go freely during the protests.

A university spokesman said: "Police were called to the University Office this afternoon following an incident whereby a group of protesters forced their way into the building, leaving staff shaken and distressed and resulting in one staff member being knocked to the ground.

"We are disappointed with this turn of events, especially as we have invited representatives from the protest group to meet with senior management on several occasions, in order to engage in a constructive dialogue that might result in a resolution. However these offers have been refused.

Mike Greaves now going back on the promise that was written and proposed by Inglis and him and refusing access to "AUSA students" claiming it refers to the people in this corridor. Mike Greaves now refusing to confirm access to disabled toilets. pic.twitter.com/bSioQ693yY — Aberdeen Students Support The Strike (@ABDNSupportsUCU) March 13, 2018

"The safety of our students and staff is paramount, and we cannot condone behaviour that intimidates and puts people at risk of harm. Our offer to meet with protesters remains open, and we hope to achieve a resolution as soon as possible."

Police Scotland confirmed that they had been in attendance at 2.34pm but there were no arrests.

The University and College Union (UCU) has been locked in a battle with Universities UK (UUK) over proposed pension reforms to address a reported deficit and rising benefit costs.

An agreement was reached between the parties on Monday under which employers and employees would both temporarily pay higher contributions to plug the funding gap.

The proposals were considered by UCU's higher education committee and branch representatives on Tuesday, but rejected, the union said.

The latest dispute is seen by some as the latest twist in the friction between students and management which came to the surface in the row over the scrapping of the Rector's election in November.

In December the university was at the centre of an "abuse of power" row as it ratified a decision to scrap the Rector election over allegations of "dirty tricks" by the campaign for Ms Chapman, the co-convenor of the Scottish Greens.

READ MORE: Aberdeen University in 'abuse of power' row over rector election

A leaked document revealed that the elections committee indicated that the decision was against the "interests of fairness and natural justice" because Ms Chapman's team had no right of reply.

Support for the elections committee decision to ditch the vote came at the university's Senate on Wednesday which decided that "due process was followed".

A re-vote was called for after at least one other candidate wanted Ms Chapman, the current Rector, removed from the ballot in a row over hundreds of campaign posters being torn down.

There were complaints a smaller number of posters were also removed by other candidates but it was claimed Ms Chapman's campaign was the worst offender.

But she convincingly won the re-vote at the end of last month.