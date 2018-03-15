Brain tumours such as the one which six-year-old Harry St Ledger has been diagnosed with are the biggest cancer killer of children.

The youngster is being supported by national charity Brain Tumour Research, which funds a network of Centres of Excellence, including its flagship at the University of Portsmouth, where scientists are working on improving treatment options and on finding a cure for the disease.

The charity’s research manager Katie Sheen said: “DIPG is a specific type of brainstem glioma which usually occurs in children between five and seven, it makes up 15% of all brain tumours in young children.

