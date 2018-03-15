Advertising in the form of a tweet, blog, Instagram post or story is to be scrutinised over concerns that consumers should not have to “play the detective” with online content.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has launched a call for evidence as part of a project exploring consumers’ ability to recognise online “ads as ads”.

The ASA said it was responding to a trend of advertisers entering into commercial relationships with social media influencers and online publishers, which had sometimes resulted in a “blurring of the lines” between advertising and editorial content.

