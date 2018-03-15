President Donald Trump has chosen Larry Kudlow to be his top economic aide, elevating the influence of a long-time fixture on the CNBC business news network who previously served in the Reagan administration and has emerged as a leading evangelist for tax cuts and a smaller government.

Mr Kudlow said he has accepted the offer, saying the US economy is poised to take off after Mr Trump signed 1.5 trillion dollars worth of tax cuts into law.

“The economy is starting to roar and we’re going to get more of that,” he said.

