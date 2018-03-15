NEXT year, when, as it looks likely, the UK will leave the EU, was due to be Fergus Linehan's last at the Edinburgh International Festival as artistic director.

But, he says, he realised that he had unfinished business. And, perhaps, he did not want to exit in the year of Brexit, when so much about the festival will be cast in a new light: its formation in the aftermath of the last world war, its roots in a desire for a celebration of culture and peace. Or leave, when, as he admitted this week in conversation, so much will be unknown: the financial, cultural and practical "hit" of Brexit has yet to be fully calibrated at Scotland's great annual cultural celebration.

Revealed: Edinburgh International Festival programme for 2018 includes major gigs at Leith Theatre amid cultural extravaganza

Loading article content