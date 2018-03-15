More than 200 authors covering topics such as politics, mental health and music are taking part in this year's Aye Write! festival.

Glasgow's book festival is being held in seven venues across the city this year, playing host to best-selling authors, performances, masterclasses, a gig and a film screening.

Popular authors Maggie O'Farrell, Val McDermid and Chris Brookmyre are among some of the names in the 10-day line up, which gets under way on Thursday.

O'Farrell will discuss her new book - I am, I am, I am - a memoir of her life in near-death experiences.

McDermid and Brookmyre are taking part in a gig by the Fun Loving Crimewriters, who promise to cover songs with a "criminal flavour".

Broadcaster Evan Davis will discuss his book on Post Truth, Brett Anderson will chart his journey to becoming the founder and lead singer of Suede, and "flying Scotsman" cyclist Graeme Obree will discuss his childhood poverty, battles with depression and the publication of a new edition of his book, The Obree Way.

From the world of politics, Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, who became the UK's first Muslim Cabinet minister, and Liberal Democrat deputy leader Jo Swinson will discuss their books, The Enemy Within and Equal Power, respectively.

Composer Sir James MacMillan, lawyer Aamer Anwar and Scotland's Makar Jackie Kay will be among those sharing thoughts on the books that have inspired them throughout their lives.

Meanwhile, an examination of classic 1970s film Get Carter and the story of the writer of the book it is based on will be held at the Glasgow Film Theatre.

Other venues for the 2018 festival include The Mitchell Library, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, the Centre for Contemporary Arts, City Halls, Glasgow University and Tramway.

Festival programmer Bob McDevitt said: "From keynote lectures to political panels, illustrated talks to confessional memoirs, award-winning poetry to best-selling novels, Aye Write! will be reflecting our lives, responding to topical concerns and hopefully offering some answers to the big questions of our age.

"Book lovers of Glasgow can look forward to the biggest festival yet."

Jenny Niven, of arts funding body Creative Scotland, added: "We are very excited to see an expansion of the 2018 programme to new venues across the city bringing literature to life throughout Glasgow."