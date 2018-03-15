An SNP MSP has joined his party's boycott of Kremlin propaganda channel RT.

James Dornan was one of the last Scottish politicians to continue to give ocassional interviews to the station, which broadcasts the Alex Salmond Show.

However, the deputy leadership candidate today announced he would shun the outlet unless Russia could prove its hands were clean over the Salisbury poisonings.

Mr Dornan said: "I’ve decided not to go on RT in the immediate future and won’t consider doing so unless it is proven unequivocally that Russia have no part to play in this. However at this time it appears highly likely they have had."

James Dornan

The SNP announced it would shun RT and other Russian misinformation vehicles some time ago but some of its members continued to appear on the channel.

Mr Dornan's announcement comes after Labour Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said he too would stay off RT as awareness of the nature of the channel grows.

Mr Salmond has denied RT was a “propaganda” despite guests on his show casting doubt on Russia’s involvement in the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

The former First Minister used a monologue at the end of today’s Alex Salmond Show to defend RT, which is forced to register as an arm of the Russian state in America.

“I hold no brief for the Kremlin,” he insisted.

His critics have accused him of being a “useful idiot” for Vladimir Putin’s regime in the wake of the attack that left former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia critically ill.