THE designs for a major new proposed concert hall in Edinburgh can been seen for the first time.

The £45m project would be the city's first purpose built music venue for more than 100 years, and the new home for the Scottish Chamber Orchestra (SCO).

Images have been released to show the public how the hall, which will sit behind Dundas House on St Andrew Square and has been designed by David Chipperfield Architects, will look if it is completed.

The concert hall, backed by the city council, and Scottish and UK Governments, is in a "hidden location" in the city's historic centre.

The Impact Centre, as it will be named, will include a 1000-seat auditorium, a 200-seat studio and rehearsal space, spaces for education and a cafe and bar.

The concert hall will also be a venue for the Edinburgh International Festival.

The project is being built by Impact Scotland, whose chairman Sir Ewan Brown said: "This is an exciting stage in the creation of a vibrant new home for all kinds of music and performance in Edinburgh.

"We have set the bar high for our design team, asking them to produce a truly modern venue with exceptional acoustics, which also embraces and complements the heritage that surrounds it.

“This is a building being designed from the inside out, with at its heart, a hall offering world-class acoustics for performers and audiences.

"The design team have concentrated on getting this right, and we are now developing the look of this truly exceptional building and how it will sympathetically enhance its hidden location."

He said feedback from the projects first consultation showed that "98 percent of respondents supported the idea of a new music and performance venue in central Edinburgh.

Sir Ewan added: "The need for new venue to secure the future of music in Edinburgh is clear and the support the project is receiving is tremendously encouraging."

David Chipperfield said: "We are very excited to be working on the new music venue in a city renowned around the world for its arts and culture.

"The setting, within the context of Edinburgh’s historic New Town, is also both stimulating and challenging.

"The new music venue will not only provide a modern performance space for Edinburgh but also create a new public place in this somewhat hidden corner of the city."

The hall will sit behind Dundas House, 36 St Andrew Square, the 1774 home of Sir Lawrence Dundas, which became part of The Royal Bank of Scotland estate in 1825.

The banking hall will be linked to the complex.