NICOLA Sturgeon has given a “guarantee” that she will not ask MSPs to approve the UK’s Brexit Bill if it restricts Holyrood’s powers, even temporarily.

The First Minister gave the promise after updating parliament on her meeting with her Welsh counterpart, Carwyn Jones, and Theresa May in Downing Street on Wednesday.

The three has discussed possible changes to the UK government’s main Brexit legislation, the EU Withdrawal Bill, which is currently in the House of Lords.

UK ministers want to retain control over 24 devolved policy areas repatriated from Brussels in order to establish UK-wide common frameworks to protect the internal single market.

Scottish ministers say this goes against the devolution settlement, and insist any frameworks must be agreed by consent, not imposed by London after a mere consultation.

Ms Sturgeon said the meeting had not reached agreement, and the differences between the two sides were not insignificant, but nor were they insurmountable with sufficient political will.

However there was little sign of movement between the two sides.

Asked by SNP MSP Joan McAlpine if she would “guarantee” the Scottish Government would not recommend approval of “any bill which might diminish or restrict powers without the consent of this parliament, the FM replied: “Yes, I will guarantee that.

“Obviously it is for the parliament to decide, but I as First Minister will not recommend that this parliament approves the Withdrawal Bill if that principle of consent is not very clearly enshrined and protected.

“This is not a principle we are trying to introduce as of new. Right now, if an order was introduced to change the powers of this parliament, it would require the consent of this parliament, and we have precedent for that.

“So if the powers of this parliament are to be restricted, even on a temporary basis, that must have the consent of members within this parliament.

“We’ve been very clear that there will be matters where UK-wide frameworks may make sense. We have never shied away from that.

“But these UK frameworks should come about by agreement not by imposition, and the principle of consent is absolutely vital and one we will always stand up and protect.”