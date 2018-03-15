AN annual arts and culture festival in the historic Leith area of Edinburgh will not take place in 2018.
LeithLate has said that the delivery of an annual festival "of this quality, energy and ambition is becoming increasingly unsustainable with current resources."
A statement said: "We wish to thank all our amazing collaborators, venues, volunteers, the hundreds of participating artists and thousands of audience members who helped us grow from a one-night only grassroots event back in 2011 with no backing - to a vibrant four day multi arts festival in the mighty republic of Leith.
Loading article content
"In the last seven years, LeithLate has provided a much-needed platform for artists and support for local businesses and brought the local and wider communities of Leith together - providing context for ongoing change in the area."
Morvern Cunningham, the director, said that she was not ruling out a festival in 2019, although proposed building work on Leith Walk to accommodate the proposed extension of the tram system may prove problematic for the festival.
The statement added: "Leith remains an ongoing site of transition.
"Increased development and rising property prices should not be prioritised over investment in Leith’s culture and identity.
"Our belief in Leith’s cultural significance is unwavering.
"We remain active in Leith through our work and that of sister project Leith Creative."
Leith Theatre was this week announced as one of the major venues for the 2018 Edinburgh International Festival.
Several construction works are ongoing or are planned in the Leith area, including student housing.
One popular bar and music venue, the Leith Depot, could be affected by new plans to develop a site on Leith Walk by the Drum Property Group.
A statement from Leith Depot said: “We are aware of the planning application notice that has been published for the block that we are other businesses are located in.
"Our lease will come to an end in 2019 and we’re now speaking to our landlord to figure our what options are available to us."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.