AN annual arts and culture festival in the historic Leith area of Edinburgh will not take place in 2018.

LeithLate has said that the delivery of an annual festival "of this quality, energy and ambition is becoming increasingly unsustainable with current resources."

A statement said: "We wish to thank all our amazing collaborators, venues, volunteers, the hundreds of participating artists and thousands of audience members who helped us grow from a one-night only grassroots event back in 2011 with no backing - to a vibrant four day multi arts festival in the mighty republic of Leith.

