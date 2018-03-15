NICOLA Sturgeon has questioned Scotland’s top prosecutor about a new policy which could “compel” rape survivors to testify against their attackers.

The First Minister said she had discussed the new approach to “reluctant complainers”, which came into effect on Monday, with the Lord Advocate, James Wolffe QC.

Until now, the Crown Office has invariably declined to prosecute alleged rapists if their accusers cannot be persuaded to give evidence in court.

However this has now been revised, and while the views of complainers will remain “a very significant factor”, prosecutors will also consider the risk to other members of the public.

“This will often involve an assessment of the relative risks of prosecuting and not prosecuting,” the Crown Office told Rape Crisis Scotland boss Sandy Brindley last week.

Ms Brindley has urged the Crown to “urgently reconsider”, warning of a “significant concern” it could make the justice system even more off-putting for victims.

She said she viewed an approach “that will compel rape complainers to give evidence or risk a warrant being issued for her arrest to be a step backwards, and one that could have significant, lasting negative implications.”

At FMQs, Labour MSP Kezia Dugdale urged Ms Sturgeon to respond directly to Ms Brindley’s concerns.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I absolutely understand the concerns that were raised and the sensitivity of this issue. This is a matter of prosecution policy and prosecution policy is a matter for the Lord Advocate and Crown office acting independently. That said, this is a sensitive issue.

"As I understand the policy, the views of complainers will still be taken very seriously.

“I have discussed this with the Lord Advocate simply to make sure I understand the reason behind this. For example, if an accused person was thought to pose a risk to other women, and a complainer’s evidence was needed to prosecute that person, then that would be perhaps one of the factors taken into account.”

Ms Dugdale said later: “These new procedures are alarming, and it is deeply concerning that rape survivors could be compelled to give evidence.

“Far too many victims of sexual violence do not get the justice they deserve and I want prosecutions to increase, but this could put women off from coming forward in the first place and therefore have the opposite effect.”