AN MP has received a boost to his campaign to end so-called “unpaid trial shifts” after a poll showed two-thirds of people said they were unfair.
In the Commons on Friday, the SNP’s Stewart McDonald will seek to progress his Unpaid Trial Work Periods [Prohibition] Bill, which seeks to ban what he and others believe is exploitation. The Glasgow South MP already has support from not only colleagues at Westminster but also the Scottish TUC, employment lawyers and campaigners.
It is claimed that, in some cases, unpaid shifts with various employers can add up to 40 hours; the length of a normal full working week.
The YouGov poll of more than 5,000 adults taken last month showed 65 per cent felt the practice was unfair, 24 thought it was fair and 11 per cent did not know.
Mr McDonald said: "This poll is very encouraging and shows overwhelming support for the aims of my bill. A full two-thirds of those asked think it is unfair for companies to ask potential staff to work unpaid shifts before they are formally employed. That is a really important message as my bill comes to the House of Commons.
"It already has cross-party support at Westminster and if passed, it will be one step closer to ending some of the exploitations that exist in the workplace.”
The backbencher went on: "My bill is needed because the law on unpaid trial shifts is currently a grey area that is used to take advantage of people in an unfair and sometimes cynical way. In 20 years of the National Minimum Wage Act there hasn’t been one case – far less a prosecution or government action – against the use of unpaid trials shifts
“All people want is to be treated fairly and banning unpaid trial shifts will be a step in the right direction in ensuring this happens for people across the country," he added.
Mr McDonald’s bill is only likely to succeed if the UK Government decides to support it.
