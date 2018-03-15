AN MP has received a boost to his campaign to end so-called “unpaid trial shifts” after a poll showed two-thirds of people said they were unfair.

In the Commons on Friday, the SNP’s Stewart McDonald will seek to progress his Unpaid Trial Work Periods [Prohibition] Bill, which seeks to ban what he and others believe is exploitation. The Glasgow South MP already has support from not only colleagues at Westminster but also the Scottish TUC, employment lawyers and campaigners.

It is claimed that, in some cases, unpaid shifts with various employers can add up to 40 hours; the length of a normal full working week.

