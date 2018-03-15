A CITY leader is to make a formal apology after a bad-tempered exchange over a bid to oust a Russian propaganda outlet.
Edinburgh Council leader Adam McVey accused a Conservative councillor of having a “brass neck” by bringing forward a motion urging Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce to “terminate” its relationship with Sputnik UK.
He said John McLellan was paid to write for "other news agencies" and so was attacking one of his competitors, before suggesting he was also using his position to meet developers.
Loading article content
Mr McLellan, a former journalist, is director of the Scottish Newspaper Society and has a regular column in the local paper.
Mr McVey said he had since met with Mr McLellan to “apologise for and retract” the comments, and would also be making a formal apology at the next full council meeting.
Edinburgh Council voted to ask the Chamber to “terminate its agreement with Sputnik forthwith”, with Mr McLellan branding it a “useful idiot” due to its relationship with the propaganda agency.
The Chamber accepted Sputnik as a corporate member earlier this year, pledging to help it "grow and raise its profile".
The move has since been condemned by representatives from every political party in Holyrood.
Mr McLellan also wanted the council to threaten to withdraw its association with the business body if it did not expel Sputnik, but this was voted down after Mr McVey branded it “pathetic bully boy tactics”.
The Chamber, which has previously vowed to review its relationship with Sputnik, did not respond to a request for comment.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?