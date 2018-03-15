A UNIVERSITY of Aberdeen manager is at the centre of a student 'manhandling' row as protesters refute accusations demonstrators used force with one staff member "having their head trodden on".

Amidst claim and counter claim, the Aberdeen Students Support The Strike group have produced a video to support their insistence that allegations by the university that they had used force in the melee were "unsubstantiated".

Police intervened at the university following the ugly scenes involving security staff, a manager and university students on Wednesday afternoon as a demonstration in support of an academics' pensions dispute turned ugly.

The protesters says the footage shows one manager "manhandling" a female student during their 'occupation protest' at a university corridor. She responds by repeatedly shouting: "Do not touch me."

The footage also shows a student bending over a staff member who had fallen to the ground in the melee and is heard to say: "Nobody is standing on you."

The staff member is then heard to say that someone "f***ing stood on me", adding: "I want the police, that's assault. I want the police."

After what appears to be an airbed is pushed into a female student, she says: "That's assault, sir."

Maggie Chapman, the recently re-elected Rector of the University of Aberdeen, on viewing the footage, said she was "very concerned" about the behaviour of the manager.

She said that the manager, "appears to think he is on the rugby pitch, and is trying to clear students off an imaginary ball".

She added: "This might be acceptable in a rugby game, but it is certainly not an acceptable way to treat students.

"Towards the end of the clip, he can be seen manhandling a student against a wall.... She is not resisting. She is not fighting back. She is not causing any disruption.

“I sincerely hope that the member of security staff who fell to the ground is alright. I also hope it is also clear to all who see the footage that he was not deliberately pushed to the ground by students.

"The university needs to take responsibility for this incident: they promised open access to the occupation. "

A university spokesman said: "The University is conducting a full review into the events surrounding the incident of 14th March when a group of protestors forced their way into a University building.

"We will work with staff and students to consider all relevant information, including personal accounts and any other relevant media."

The manager concerned has been approached for comment.

The University of Aberdeen had earlier accused the group of protesters of forcing their way into the building, "leaving staff shaken and distressed and resulting in one staff member being knocked to the ground and having their head trodden on".

The university described "frightened staff" being "forcibly pushed" aside by the group while protecting themselves "as best they could" but "categorically denied inappropriately handling any individuals".

The university said: "The safety of our students and staff is paramount and we cannot condone behaviour that intimidates and puts people at risk of harm."

The students group, who have denied any violent behaviour, claimed it was a manager and certain security staff who responded in "a physically aggressive manner" as they tried to get into the protest area and police were alerted following what they described as concerns for their well-being.

The Aberdeen Students Support The Strike group said of the video: "This clearly shows that the university's allegations of student violence are unsubstantiated.

"No student pushed anyone to the ground. As soon as students realised someone had fallen, they stepped away, and protesters can be seen trying to help the individual. The footage clearly shows that everyone made sure to step away from the individual on the floor, and that that individual was helped to stand up."

Police who confirmed attendance, said that no arrests were made.

Up to 20 Aberdeen students are due to continue their 'occupation' for a third night protesting in solidarity with university staff who have been on strike across the UK for ten days in a bitter dispute over pensions. Similar occupations are being staged at the University of Edinburgh, University of Dundee, University of Stirling and the University of Glasgow.

Dr Malcolm Harvey, one striking academic, who said he saw a university manager "manhandle occupying students" said of the university's position: "All I can say is that it must have been written by someone who didn't see it happen."

The fracas erupted after the group say the university reneged on a commitment to allow students the right to come and go freely during the protests.

On Tuesday secretary, Caroline Inglis, signed a note apparently allowing open access to the occupation.

Caroline Inglis earlier saying "You can have full access. Nobody is denying you access to the building!" and writing the note we posted.

The university said: “Police were called to the University Office by our staff following an incident whereby a group of protestors forced their way into the building, leaving staff shaken and distressed and resulting in one staff member being knocked to the ground and having their head trodden on.

“We are extremely disappointed with this turn of events. We support the students' right to peaceful protest and since taking up their occupation of a corridor in the University Office on Tuesday, the demonstrators have been provided with blankets, food and water by staff who have worked through the night so they could maintain their demonstration safely.

"The students were escorted to toilets in other parts of the building at their request and at any time of the day and night and remain free to leave the building at any time. Local University and College Union representatives who came into the building confirmed in their own statement that all students were happy and well.

"A note granting the original group of demonstrators access to the building has been wrongly interpreted as a right for them and other students not involved in the original group to roam the building freely and come and go as they please. This was never intended to be the case as it would result in the university being unable to assure the safety of our staff or students.

"Senior management have repeatedly invited representatives of the group to sit down civilly and discuss their concerns in a meaningful way, in a bid to find a resolution. This offer has been flatly refused on the basis that they wish to conduct discussion in the corridor they are occupying, and with all 18 members of the group. So far this approach has not been conducive to constructive discussion.

"We still hope they will take up the option of entering into a meaningful dialogue."

Ms Chapman said in the wake of the incident that she intends "to carry on trying to change the culture of managerialism, as it is not good for anyone".

She said: "I am sure I'll be having some interesting conversations and email communications with senior management, university governors, and others over the next few days and weeks."

She added: "I am concerned to hear about students being physically pushed and shoved around by security and senior management staff at University of Aberdeen.

"Solidarity with all those in the occupation, and all those supporting it from the outside!"

The University and College Union (UCU) has been locked in a battle with Universities UK (UUK) over proposed pension reforms to address a reported deficit and rising benefit costs.

An agreement was reached between the parties on Monday under which employers and employees would both temporarily pay higher contributions to plug the funding gap.

The latest dispute is seen by some as the latest chapter in the friction between students and management which came to the surface in the row over the scrapping of the Rector's election in November.

In December the university was at the centre of an "abuse of power" row as it ratified a decision to scrap the Rector election over allegations of "dirty tricks" by the campaign for Ms Chapman, the co-convenor of the Scottish Greens.

Ms Chapman convincingly won the re-vote at the end of last month.